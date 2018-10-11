Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

lifestyle

This Entire North Jersey Street Goes All Out For Halloween

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Nearly ever family on Clinton Place goes all out for Halloween. Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine
Ellyn Ward and one of her many Halloween decorations. Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine
Clinton Place has become well-known in the area for its over-the-top decorations. Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine
The Continis with Squirt. Sweet, totally! Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine
The Von Rudenborgs and the first decoration of the season. Many more to come. Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine
Graves and skeletons from Ward's display last Halloween. Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine
It can get pretty spooky, day or night. Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine
Ward's giant spiders, honoring the late Walter Smith. Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine

Nearly every family on Clinton Place was outside on Sunday hanging Halloween decorations. Or at least, some decorations.

The others would have to wait until another day because for many families on the Hackensack street, one day isn't enough to prepare for the holiday.

The neighborhood has become well-known across North Jersey for its over-the-top decorations. On Halloween night, the block is closed off for the nearly 8,000 trick-or-treaters that flood the sidewalks.

Ralph and Maria Rose Contini were working on building permanent piping to display Bruce -- one of the many wooden "Finding Nemo" characters that they've displayed on their lawn for 12 years -- when Daily Voice stopped by.

Across the street, Eric and Stephanie Von Rudenborg, along with their three youngsters, were just getting started on the massive, inflatable ghost.

Some houses were already complete with headstones, zombies, jack-o-lanterns and bloodied mannequins across the front yards.

Clinton Place resident Ellyn Ward knew she had big shoes to fill if she was going to move in a decade ago.

The house was formerly occupied by the late Walter Smith, who every Halloween would dangle a massive spider from his balcony, dropping it on trick-or-treaters as they left.

When Ward visited the home, the spider was resting on the balcony, and her real estate agent was very clear.

"'This street is the Halloween street,'" Ward said quoting the agent. "'You don't have to participate but if you choose not to, I don't know how people will respond.'"

See photos above for a look at how the houses are coming along.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.