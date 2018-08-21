Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

lifestyle

This Photographer Is Capturing Bergen County Like You've Never Seen It Before

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
An up-close shot of the statue atop the Bergen County Courthouse. Photo Credit: Randall Esulto of BerCo Aerial
Frozen Paterson Great Falls. Photo Credit: Randall Esulto of BerCo Aerial
Ringwood Manor. Photo Credit: Randall Esulto of BerCo Aerial
Randall Esulto Photo Credit: Randall Esulto

He's one of the first FAA Certificated drone operators in the U.S. and lucky us, he's capturing Bergen County in ways we've never seen before.

Randall Esulto of Bogota -- a Maywood native -- is sharing new angles of old churches, buildings and downtown districts that most people have seen only from the sidewalk or road.

Some of his most recent photos and videos include an aerial panorama of Hackensack at sunset, Paterson Great Falls frozen, the Holy Trinity Church in Hackensack, an up-close shot of the statue atop the Bergen County Courthouse and more.

CLICK HERE TO SEE FOR YOURSELF.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.