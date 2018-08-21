This Photographer Is Capturing Bergen County Like You've Never Seen It Before

He's one of the first FAA Certificated drone operators in the U.S. and lucky us, he's capturing Bergen County in ways we've never seen before.

Randall Esulto of Bogota -- a Maywood native -- is sharing new angles of old churches, buildings and downtown districts that most people have seen only from the sidewalk or road.

Some of his most recent photos and videos include an aerial panorama of Hackensack at sunset, Paterson Great Falls frozen, the Holy Trinity Church in Hackensack, an up-close shot of the statue atop the Bergen County Courthouse and more.

CLICK HERE TO SEE FOR YOURSELF.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.