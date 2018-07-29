Contact Us
Thousands Pour In For Family Of Bergen County DPW Worker Killed In Tree Removal Accident

Cecilia Levine
Thomas Epper of Hackensack.
Thomas Epper of Hackensack. Photo Credit: GOFUNDME

A hard worker, a loving father and a loyal friend. This is how Hackensack's Thomas "Tommy" Epper was remembered.

The 48-year-old was killed removing a tree for the Bergen County DPW in Saddle River on July 26, leaving behind his wife, two kids, beloved colleagues and countless friends.

More than $2,100 had been raised for him as of Wednesday morning on a GoFundMe -- just as he was being laid to rest. Funds will go toward helping his wife  Kathryn R. Epper (nee Hodge), and children Jared Hodge and Thomas Epper of Hackensack.

"Tommy was a great presence in our parks," his colleagues from the Ridgewood Duck Pond said.

"To say he will be missed is an understatement."

Epper was a member of Union Local #655 Blue Collar and was a dedicated EMT with the Hackensack Volunteer Medical Center. He worked as an Assistant Supervisor of Heavy Equipment Operators, for the Bergen County Department of Public Works. He was a member of Union Local #655 Blue Collar.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE.

