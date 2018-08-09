Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

lifestyle

TONIGHT: Bergen County 'Superman' Competes On Food Network's 'Worst Cooks In America'

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Robbie DeRaffele of Hackensack works as Superman by day in Times Square. Photo Credit: Robbie DeRaffele
DeRaffele will be transformed by chefs Robert Irvine and Anne Burrell in a culinary boot camp rematch. Photo Credit: Robbie DeRaffele
The episode will air at 9 p.m. on Aug. 12, on Food Network. Photo Credit: Robbie DeRaffele

Bergen County native Robbie DeRaffele's kitchen skills aren't exactly heroic.

The Hackensack models works in Times Square as Superman by day and wants to learn to cook so the kitchen is no longer his kryptonite.

The Paramus native has set fires in the kitchen and even gave himself salmonella poisoning from eating his own undercooked eggs. He believes culinary boot camp will help him become the best version of himself.

DeRaffele will be transformed by chefs Robert Irvine and Anne Burrell on the show, airing at 9 p.m. on Aug. 12, on Food Network.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.