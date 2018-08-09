TONIGHT: Bergen County 'Superman' Competes On Food Network's 'Worst Cooks In America'

Bergen County native Robbie DeRaffele's kitchen skills aren't exactly heroic.

The Hackensack models works in Times Square as Superman by day and wants to learn to cook so the kitchen is no longer his kryptonite.

The Paramus native has set fires in the kitchen and even gave himself salmonella poisoning from eating his own undercooked eggs. He believes culinary boot camp will help him become the best version of himself.

DeRaffele will be transformed by chefs Robert Irvine and Anne Burrell on the show, airing at 9 p.m. on Aug. 12, on Food Network.

