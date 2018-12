A pair of North Jersey parents will pitch their children's meal plan company Sunday, Dec. 9 on Shark Tank.

Two years ago, Joanna Parker of Englewood launched children's meal plan company Yumble , which she runs with her husband David.

Joanna spent several months perfecting recipes that now feed children in more than 25 U.S. states.

Tune in to ABC at 9 p.m. to watch the Parkers pitch Yumble.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.