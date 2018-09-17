Contact Us
Two Lottery Tickets Sold In North Jersey Will Split $163G Jackpot

Rocklin's Stationary on Cedar Lane in Teaneck.
Rocklin's Stationary on Cedar Lane in Teaneck. Photo Credit: Google Maps

Two New Jersey Lottery tickets sold in North Jersey -- one in Bergen County -- will split the $163,174 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot.

Both from the Sept. 18 drawing, each ticket is worth $81,587. The winning numbers were: 20, 26, 30, 38 and 40 and the XTRA number was: 03. Those tickets were sold at the following locations.

The two tickets were sold at:

  • Rocklins Stationary, 458 Cedar Lane, Teaneck
  • Village Deli & Convenience Store, 109 Route 46 E., Parsippany.

“We are thrilled that the winning jackpot tickets were sold at Rocklin's Stationers and Village Deli & Convenience Store," Acting Executive Director James Carey said.

"The retailers will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for each winning ticket sold. Overnight, they have become two more ‘lucky locations’ for the very fortunate lottery winners.”

