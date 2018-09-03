Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Northern Valley Daily Voice

Two North Jersey Retailers Sell Winning Lottery Tickets

Cecilia Levine
Union Food Stores in Totowa sold a winning New Jersey Lottery ticket.
Union Food Stores in Totowa sold a winning New Jersey Lottery ticket. Photo Credit: Google Maps

Two winning lottery tickets were sold at North Jersey retailers.

A Jersey Cash 5 ticket from the Aug. 4 drawing was sold at Union Food Stores in Totowa. The winning numbers were 22, 23, 27, 33 and 40 and the XTRA number was: 04. That ticket will win the jackpot of  $380,993.

One of two third-tier prizewinning tickets from the Sept. 4 drawing was sold at the ShopRite of Post Road in Oakland. The winning numbers were  02, 07, 25, 35 and 44. The Gold Mega Ball was 03, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 03. That ticket will take home the $10,000 prize for matching four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball drawn.

