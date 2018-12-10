Valley Health Pharmacy Now Open In Mahwah

Valley Health System has opened its third retail pharmacy at The Valley Center for Health and Wellness, located at 1400 MacArthur Boulevard in Mahwah.

Like the pharmacy locations at the Luckow Pavilion in Paramus and The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood, the Mahwah pharmacy will be a full-service retail establishment, accepting prescriptions from the public, employees and all who frequent the Valley Health LifeStyles fitness center or the many other services now offered at the Center for Health and Wellness.

The pharmacy also features health-related merchandise, such as walkers and canes, and special items for members of Valley Health LifeStyles, such as swim caps and other accessories. Seasonal gift items will also be offered.

Over time, immunizations and community health programs will be offered to the public.

The pharmacy is located in the first floor of the Center for Health and Wellness. Hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The pharmacy will be closed on Sundays.

Valley Health Pharmacy at the Center for Health and Wellness can be reached at 201-316-8444.