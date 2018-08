North Jersey's Lea Michele said filling in for Ellen DeGeneres was enough of a 32nd birthday gift for her. But it got better.

The Tenafly High School alumna and self-proclaimed "Real Housewives" fan was in for a much larger and on-air surprise: "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" cast members Kyle Richards and Lisa Rinna themselves.

