Waiting Game: This Area Airport Has Slowest Security Lines In North America

This probably will not shock anyone who has waited in line at this international airport, been frisked or nearly missing a flight due to security delays.

It's now ranked as the worst in North America as far as long security lines.

According to preliminary data compiled by J.D. Power, as reported here, the California-based market-research company, JFK International Airport -- which is New York City’s busiest airport -- is by far the worst when it comes to Transportation Security Administration (TSA) lines.

The average wait time at JFK Airport is 19.02 minutes compared to the overall average of 15.32 minutes.

Orlando (MCO) came in second, with an average wait time in the TSA line of 18.85 minutes. The study reported that a leading reason this Florida airport suffers long delays is its growth: Orlando sees 44 million flyers annually, but was only built to hold 26 million

Next were Toronto Pearson (YYZ), with 18.70 minutes; Los Angeles (LAX), with 18.68 minutes; and Montreal-Trudeau (YUL), coming in at 18.06 minutes.

J.D. Power collected the data from flyers between September 2017 and May 2018, and expects to complete its annual survey in September.

Many airports like JFK were built well before the modern age of cheap air travel, and in the more innocent, pre-9/11 days.

Today, they’re swamped with more travelers than they were designed to accommodate, and are required to use bulky security equipment.

The J.D. Power study is a systematic, third-party look at the TSA wait times for travelers on departing flights.

