Watch For North Jersey Podiatrist On Wheel Of Fortune

North Jersey podiatrist John Branwell will be a contestant on Wheel of Fortune next week.

Branwell of Hawthorne, also a certified group fitness instructor and father of two, enjoys yoga and biking. He has been tuning in to America’s Game® for more than 30 years.

After decades of loyal viewing, he finally decided to begin his journey to become a contestant.

Branwell is competing as part of Wheel of Fortune’s “California Coast” Week, with a set featuring landmarks from the Golden Gate Bridge to the Hotel del Coronado. He will be spinning the Wheel, calling out consonants and buying vowels to solve hangman-style puzzles. Contestants are competing for cash prizes and dream vacations.

Wheel Watchers Club members will want to pay specific attention to the Mystery Round. If the $10,000 Mystery Wedge is won by a contestant, then the SPIN ID of a loyal viewer at home will be revealed, giving them the chance to also win $10,000.

Tune in to ABC 7 Sept. 25 at 7:30 p.m.

