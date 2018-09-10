Contact Us
Back To School Means Ice Cream, Face Painting, More For Mahwah Kids

Jerry DeMarco
“Our hope is to continue more events like this in the future," said Silberstein (at left). Photo Credit: COURTESY: Gary Silberstein

“Back to school” got really good for a group of Mahwah youngsters, thanks to the Silberstein Group at Keller William's Valley Realty and several other local businesses.

“As a Realtor, I sell homes to families moving into town. It can be challenging to make new friends,” said Gary Silberstein, who spearheaded the free event at Memorial Field for 100 or so members of his Mahwah Moms and Dads Facebook group and their children.

“This was also a way of bringing the parents together before the kids got submerged in after-school activities,” he said.

In addition to a Good Humor ice cream truck, there were giveaways that include glow sticks and pads and pens for school.

David and Laura Rose, owners of the Ramsey Movie Theater, distributed free posters to the children and raffled off a free family movie night.

David and Matt Grossman of Grossman Plumbing sponsored a local face painter.

Albert Suide and Scott Rubin of Precise Photo Experience had a photo booth – a huge hit, Silberstein said.

And Colleen Theresa of Colleen Theresa Photography took complimentary shots of the guests.

“It was a wonderful local event,” Silberstein said. “Our hope is to continue more events like this in the future.”

