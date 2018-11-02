Bergenfield Firefighters Crushed NYC Marathon, Fundraiser

A pair of Bergenfield firefighters met fitness and fundraising goals at the New York City Marathon.

Cresskill Detective Sergeant Jason Lanzilotti and Port Authority Police Officer Sam Sukool both finished the race strong -- despite intense aches and pains -- and raised more than $3,500 for Mayday Missions.

The nonprofit organization aids first responders in need.

This was Lanzilotti's third NYC Marathon. He began feeling the pains from plantar fasciitis and achilles bursitis around mile seven, but still managed to pull a personal best and finish in 3 hours and 42 minutes -- 11 minutes faster than his previous best.

This was Sukool's first marathon. He had to slow down around the 21st mile but was able to regroup and finish strong in 4 hours and 49 minutes.

The firefighters raised more than $3,555 between their GoFundMe and personal checks. Donations are being accepted through the end of the week.

