Breaking News: Paterson Construction Worker Falls To Death From Building Roof
Clifton Family Displaced By House Fire

Cecilia Levine
Attiyya Barrett of Clifton and her several children were displaced following an Oct. 22 house fire. Photo Credit: Attiyya Barrett

Attiyya Barrett says her Clifton home has long been a safe and inviting place for her severeal children's friends.

It was the "go-to" place, she said.

That changed Oct. 22 when a fire ravaged the home, forcing the family into a hotel.

More than $1,700 had been raised on a GoFundMe launched by Barrett as of Tuesday afternoon.

Despite needing several thousand dollars to help offset the financial damage, Barrett remains positive.

"Although to some 'we lost everything' we’ve actually lost 'NOTHING'! We have each other!" she wrote on the page.

"No one was harmed or injured! No hospital visits! Our items can be replaced! And this is where we need a little help."

