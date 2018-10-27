Clifton Family's House Was 'Go To' Place For Kids Before Fire

A Clifton family whose family was destroyed in a house fire is hoping to raise enough money to move back home.

More than $1,700 had been raised as of Tuesday afternoon on a GoFundMe launched by Attiyya Barrett, who has been living in a hotel with her kids since the Oct. 22 blaze.

"Although to some 'we lost everything' we’ve actually lost 'NOTHING'! We have each other!" she wrote on the page.

"No one was harmed or injured! No hospital visits! Our items can be replaced! And this is where we need a little help."

Barrett explained her home has always been the "go-to" place for youth, and is hoping to get the same love and compassion back to help repair her home.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE.

