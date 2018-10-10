Community Rallies For Elmwood Park Dad Fighting Cancer

He's a father, a husband, a son, and a friend. Now, Bryan Castro of Elmwood Park is a fighter, too.

More than $5,200 had been raised as of Saturday afternoon on a GoFundMe for the 28-year-old Clifton native, recently diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma.

Castro is facing several rounds of chemotherapy treatment and has already endured one surgery and a slew of tests.

"This has been one of the toughest situations Bryan and I have had to go through," said his wife Cynthia, the page's founder, "but I know I have to stay strong and be his biggest support system through this journey."

CLICK HERE TO DONATE.

