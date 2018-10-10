Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

neighbors

Community Rallies For Elmwood Park Dad Fighting Cancer

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Cynthia and Bryan Castro with their daughter.
Cynthia and Bryan Castro with their daughter. Photo Credit: Cynthia Castro

He's a father, a husband, a son, and a friend. Now, Bryan Castro of Elmwood Park is a fighter, too.

More than $5,200 had been raised as of Saturday afternoon on a GoFundMe for the 28-year-old Clifton native, recently diagnosed with  Hodgkin's Lymphoma.

Castro is facing several rounds of chemotherapy treatment and has already endured one surgery and a slew of tests.

"This has been one of the toughest situations Bryan and I have had to go through," said his wife Cynthia, the page's founder, "but I know I have to stay strong and be his biggest support system through this journey."

CLICK HERE TO DONATE.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.