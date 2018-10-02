Down Syndrome Wiffle Ball Fundraiser Honors River Edge Man's Late Friend

Paul Bruno may live in River Edge, but the plumbing contractor's hometown ties are strong: On Saturday, a wiffle ball tournament he organized will raise money for the Judy Center for Down Syndrome at Hackensack University Medical Center in honor of a special man he knew while growing up in West New York.

Many affectionately called Alejandro “Bolo” Carreno “the mayor of Miller Park.” And although doctors said he likely wouldn’t survive his teens, Carreno reached 60 before he died in May 2017.

"Bolo" was a major presence in town for three decades -- particularly when it involved sports -- before he moved to Pennsylvania.

On Saturday, a bench at the ballpark will be dedicated in his honor.

The Memorial High School marching band will play and an unannounced singer will deliver a special rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner,” all as part of a six-hour street fest.

SCHEDULE:

Signup is 9 a.m.;

The bench dedication is at 10 a.m.;

Games begin at 10:30.

The event runs until 3 p.m. on Jackson Street off 57th Street.

Temperatures are expected to be in the mid-60s with clouds and not much wind – a good day for wiffle ball.

MORE INFO: https://www.facebook.com/events/2301511393210773/

Sponsors include Hackensack Meridian Health, The Arc of Hudson County, Sal’s Pizza Bar, the Lorenzo Food Group, Son Cubano and Frayed Fortune.

