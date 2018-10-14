Contact Us
Dr. Oz Features North Jersey Man Who Lost 60 Pounds Eating 4,000 Calories Per Meal

Cecilia Levine
Blake Horton of Paramus was featured on an episode of Dr. Oz discussing intermittent fasting. Photo Credit: Blake Horton
Health guru and Instagram sensation Blake Horton shares the reasoning behind his extreme intermittent fasting and eating routine, which consists of having one 5,000-calorie meal per day. Find out how he’s eating to lose weight.
Health guru and Instagram sensation Blake Horton shares the reasoning behind his extreme intermittent fasting and eating routine, which consists of having one 5,000-calorie meal per day. Find out how he’s eating to lose weight. Video Credit: DoctorOz
Horton and Dr. Oz. Photo Credit: Blake Horton

It's not binging, it's intermittent fasting. And it's what Paramus' Blake Horton has been swearing by for years and what he says helped him shed nearly 60 pounds.

Horton's 358,000 Instagram followers watch him eat 4,000 calories per meal -- but just once a day.

The social media sensation recently appeared on Dr. Oz, who also preaches intermittent fasting, a non-traditional eating method that helps the body burn fat while giving the digestive system -- and others -- a break.

"Biologically we were meant to feast or fast," Horton explains. "I eat all my food and yes I look like I have a huge baby but that's just while resting."

Horton, often seen biking through Saddle River County Park, meticulously counts his calories and makes sure to hit his recommended macronutrient goals in check.

More than 1,300 people have watched Horton's videos and began the "Blake Diet," Horton's how-to guide on intermittent fasting.

WATCH VIDEO ABOVE FOR MORE.

