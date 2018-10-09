Contact Us
First He Ran To Boston. Now North Jersey Doctor Is Running Across America

Video Created by Spencer Muhlstock and Hayes Walsh www.stridesforhumanity.org Video Credit: Strides For Humanity
Larry Grogin Photo Credit: Larry Grogin Facebook

First, he ran to Boston. Now, he's running across America.

Chiropractor and acupuncturist Larry Grogin set out next summer will set out from Paterson to Ventura, California -- that's 2800 miles. He'll run 32 a day and won't stop until he gets there.

"It's not going to be a story about the Larry Grogin run it's a story about America," he said. "A story about the people that I get to meet."

Grogin, a Paramus High School graduate, is encouraging others to run with him as he raises funds and awareness for Oasis , an organization for children and families in need. He calls it a race of inclusion.

The 2013 Boston Marathon terrorist attack prevented Grogin from crossing the finish line at that year's race. The following year, his New Jersey home became his new starting line as he ran back to Massachusetts for the 2014 marathon with his running partner from Wayne.

The 63-year-old admits, he's a little old to be doing "crazy sh*t like this," but to him, it's worth it.

"You're not going to get out of here alive," he said. "So make sure you do the things in your life that you want to do while you're alive. If it kills you and you knew you really wanted to do it, do it with your dad's blessing."

