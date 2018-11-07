Hackensack Woman Raising Awareness Toward Rare Cancer That Claimed Best Friend's Life

A Hackensack woman is raising awareness toward the rare hormonal cancer that suddenly took her best friend's life over the summer.

In honor of World NET (Neuroendocrine) Cancer Day Nov. 10, Amanda Pizzimenti is launching a website and fundraiser for Kerry Snow of Manalapan.

Snow succumbed to the illness at 28 years old in August, two months after her diagnosis. All proceeds from sales on Pizzimenti's site will go toward the NET Cancer Research Foundation in Snow's name.

In sharing Snow's story, Pizzimenti hopes to raise awareness toward NET cancer -- and maybe even save someone else's life.

Snow began experiencing health complications in January 2017. All test results came back inconclusive, and doctors chalked her symptoms up to gluten intolerances and food sensitivity.

According to the International Neuroendocrine Cancer Alliance, most NET cancers are diagnosed at a later stage, when they have already spread to other parts of the body. By then, finding a cure is rare.

Such was the case with Snow.

"By the time she was diagnosed in June, the cancer was terminal," said Pizzimenti, 28.

"It was so hard watching her go from being someone so active to someone who had trouble walking down a hospital hallway."

Snow was a runner with a penchant for travel. She'd throw bare essentials in a bag and hop on a plane to a foreign country that piqued her interest, Pizzimenti recalled.

She was never one to stop smiling -- and remained positive and upbeat as cancer wreaked havoc on her body.

"She never gave up hope," Pizzimenti said. "She kept everyone smiling. She would have a bad day at times but would always be there for her friends and family comforting them.

"I'm trying to carry her name forward. I know that's what she would want."

CLICK HERE TO SUPPORT THE CAUSE.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.