North Jersey Native Stars In New Christmas Movie

Bergen County native Kirrilee Berger is starring in a new Christmas movie.

The 19-year-old, who hails from Teaneck, will play Stephanie in "I'll Be Next Door for Christmas," in theaters Dec. 4.

Berger is also the voice of Poppy in a brand-new Nick Jr. animated series, "Butterbeans Cafe.

The teen will star alongside MADtv's Nicole Sullivan -- who she's admired for as long as she can remember.

"When I was a little girl I saw Nicole Sullivan on MADtv," Berger said on Instagram.

"I looked at my parents and told them that’s what I wanted to do one day. Fast Foward 12 years later and here I am, at the premiere of my new movie 'I’ll Be Next Door For Christmas' starring alongside Nicole Sullivan."

A comedy about a family that's crazy for Christmas. Except for the 16-year-old daughter -- her family's over-the-top Christmas celebrations have made her life miserable. When her long distance boyfriend decides to visit for the holidays, she's determined to spare him her family's Christmas obsession, so she hires actors to play her parents and stages a fake Christmas dinner in the empty house next door. What could go wrong?

Berger's career began on the Broadway national tour of "Mary Poppins," where she became the youngest actress to play the role of Jane Banks. Berger also played the role of Susan Parks in the Broadway national tour of "Billy Elliot."

Her television career took off when she booked two concurrent recurring roles on Amazon’s Just Add Magic and Disney’s K.C. Undercover. The teen took on a more complex project, portraying several characters in Netflix’s "The Who Was? Show" and will lead the original ensemble drama series "$1" for CBS All Access later this year.

Berger’s talents also include singing and she is a dancer trained at the world-renowned Joffrey Ballet School.

