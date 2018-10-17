Contact Us
PHOTOS: Balloon Release Honors 9-Year-Old Bogota Boy's Sudden Death

Cecilia Levine
Jojo Birney of Bogota, 9. Photo Credit: Birney Family/Sugihono Budiman
The Lou Harris Challenger team honored Jojo with a balloon release Saturday morning in Bergenfield. Photo Credit: Sugihono Budiman
Families and friends shared memories of Jojo before setting the green and white balloons free. Photo Credit: Sugihono Budiman
The group gathered during soccer practice to honor Jojo. Photo Credit: Sugihono Budiman
Green balloons were for his Irish heritage and white because of his new angel wings. Photo Credit: Sugihono Budiman
Irina Cytowicz Tesoriero, second from left, remembered Jojo as a "special little boy with an amazing spirit." Photo Credit: Sugihono Budiman

Families gathered at the Hoover Elementary School Saturday morning in Bergenfield to honor a 9-year-old boy with special needs who died suddenly this week.

Joseph "Jojo" Birney -- who was a beloved member of the Bergenfield Lou Harris Challenger group -- passed away on Oct. 16.

Jojo, who had cerebral palsy, was an active participant with the Challenger program, an extracurricular program for youth with special needs.

Green and white balloons were released in his memory -- green for his Irish heritage and white because of his new angel wings.

"He was a special little boy with an amazing spirit that just melted your soul," co-director Irina Cytowicz Tesoriero. "I will forever miss him."

