POLL: Who Has The Best Halloween Costume In North Jersey?

Cecilia Levine
Read More Stories
Gabrielle Rivera, 8 of Garfield, voodoo doll. Photo Credit: CONTRIBUTED
Jude of Oradell, 10 months, and his family's circus. Photo Credit: CONTRIBUTED
Aidan ,9, and Gyllian, 8, of Paramus. "This is how we do insurance." Photo Credit: CONTRIBUTED
Jax of Closter, 4, as Dracula. Photo Credit: CONTRIBUTED
Willow Phelps of Ringwood as Luna Lovegood from Harry Potter Photo Credit: CONTRIBUTED
Kamila, 6 of Garfield, Zombie Cheerleader Photo Credit: CONTRIBUTED
Laura Tarabokija of Paramus, The Purge Photo Credit: CONTRIBUTED
Lisa Scirica formerly of Lyndhurst, Madonna (with outfit change) Photo Credit: CONTRIBUTED
The Sclafane family of Leonia, Rockford Peaches and FireGamer37 Photo Credit: CONTRIBUTED
Robbie DeRaffele of Hackensack, The Purge Photo Credit: CONTRIBUTED
Amalia, 12 of Cresskill, Zombie Snow White Photo Credit: CONTRIBUTED
Roxie of Hackensack, 7, Mother Nature. Photo Credit: CONTRIBUTED

We asked, you delivered. The Daily Voice Halloween Costume Contest 2018 has begun. You have until Oct. 31 to vote. May the best costume win.

Poll
Who Has The Best Halloween Costume In Bergen County?
Current Results

Who Has The Best Halloween Costume In Bergen County?

  • Voodoo doll
    20%
  • Circus act
    31%
  • Insurance agents
    9%
  • Dracula
    7%
  • Luna Lovegood
    2%
  • Zombie Cheerleader
    2%
  • The Purge (female)
    0%
  • Madonna
    2%
  • Rockford/FireGamer
    2%
  • The Purge (male)
    2%
  • Zombie Snow White
    0%
  • Mother Nature
    24%

