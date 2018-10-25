POLL: Who Has The Best Halloween Costume In North Jersey?

We asked, you delivered. The Daily Voice Halloween Costume Contest 2018 has begun. You have until Oct. 31 to vote. May the best costume win.

Poll Who Has The Best Halloween Costume In Bergen County? Voodoo doll Circus act Insurance agents Dracula Luna Lovegood Zombie Cheerleader The Purge (female) Madonna Rockford/FireGamer The Purge (male) Zombie Snow White Mother Nature Submit Vote View Results Current Results Who Has The Best Halloween Costume In Bergen County? Voodoo doll 20%

Circus act 31%

Insurance agents 9%

Dracula 7%

Luna Lovegood 2%

Zombie Cheerleader 2%

The Purge (female) 0%

Madonna 2%

Rockford/FireGamer 2%

The Purge (male) 2%

Zombie Snow White 0%

Mother Nature 24% Back to Vote

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.