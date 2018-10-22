TMZ: Wyckoff Jonas Brother Dropped $6.6M On Beverly Hills Mansion

Wyckoff native Nick Jonas shelled out $6.6 million on a Beverly Hills mansion at the beginning of his relationship with now-fiancé Priyanka Chopra, TMZ reports .

The media outlet called the 4,129-square-foot home an "architectural masterpiece" with five bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, a floating guest wing, canyon views and a terrace that wraps around the swimming pool.

Newsroom Post tweeted out photos of the pad on Oct. 24.

The couple apparently has a wedding date set for next month.

