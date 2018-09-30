Contact Us
'We Need More Time With Him' Says Maywood Family Fighting For Rescue Dog

Cecilia Levine
Buddy suffered internal bleeding after taking a tumble down the stairs. Photo Credit: Romano Family

The Romano family of Maywood didn't know much about Buddy when they adopted him nearly 18 months ago.

The vet guessed he was around nine years old and had probably been used as a bait dog. He had a scar on his leg, a few bumps along with chipped and missing teeth.

Despite whatever it was he'd been through, all Buddy wanted was love.

Last week, the Romano's beloved dog took a tumble down the stairs due to a sudden drop in blood pressure. Because of the fall, Buddy suffered internal bleeding and will need his spleen removed.

The family isn't ready to let their dog go.

"This pup has been through so much already and we need more time with him," Nicole Romano wrote on a GoFundMe for Buddy's medical bills. "To know Buddy is to love him."

CLICK HERE TO DONATE.

