3 Hospitalized After NJ Transit Bus Slams Hackensack Sears Light Post

Three NJ Transit passengers were transported to the hospital after a the bus they were on struck a light pole in Hackensack Tuesday morning.

The bus driver was attempting to make a U-turn outside of Sears on Main Street when the bus hit a pole, just after 6:30 a.m., fire officials said.

Six other passengers refused medical treatment and three were transported to HUMC with unknown injuries, the Hackensack Fire department said.

An NJ Transit spokesman told NJ.com that the bus -- No. 772 from New Milford to Carlstadt -- is operated by Saddle River Tours.

