Adenovirus: Maryland College Student Dead

A freshman student at the University of Maryland died of the adenovirus, which recently killed 11 critically ill children at a longterm North Jersey pediatric facility.

Olivia Paregol, 18 -- who suffered from Crohn's disease and had a weakened immune system -- developed a cough that later turned to pneumonia before she passed away Sunday at an area hospital, the New York Post reports .

The teen's roommates suspect that it all began with mold.

“You can’t sleep at night because the pillow is right next to mold and you’re up all night coughing,” Jessica Thompson told CBS News.

“We got to go home on the weekends and we would be totally fine at home, and we would come back and would be sniffling and coughing and then have headaches.”

The Wanaque Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation recently separated medically fragile residents without symptoms in the pediatric respiratory unit-- where the adenovirus outbreak has spread -- from those who have the virus, the state's health department said.

The facility grouped residents by laboratory testing status and symptoms experienced by residents.

