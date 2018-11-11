'Athletic Advantage:' Bergen Catholic Wants To Ban Wrestler Who Accused Coach Of Sex Abuse

Bergen Catholic is trying to ban a former wrestler who accused a coach of sexual harassment from competing this season as a senior on his new school's team, alleging he sought "athletic advantage" by transferring out.

Anthony "Tony" Asatrian claims his reason for withdrawing from the private school's team was because he was seeking relief due to a conflict with Coach David Bell -- whom he accused of sex abuse -- over his place on the team, NorthJersey.com reports.

One of Asatrian's attorneys, David Eisbrouch, says in the article that his transfer was "not voluntary" and that he was actually kicked off the team. The athlete's parents would not let him go back after they found out about the texts from Bell, Eisbrouch said in the NorthJersey.com article.

Bergen Catholic, however, maintains Asatrian sought "athletic advantage" in transferring to Paramus High School, according to the report.

The senior grappler now has his sights set on a state wrestling championship. If Bergen Catholic gets its way, Asatrian will be forced to the sidelines -- crushing his dreams of a championship.

Asatrian's attorneys accuse Bergen Catholic of using the threat as leverage, NorthJersey.com says. The school, however, feels the ban is justified.

A hearing before the Eligibility Appeals Committee of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.