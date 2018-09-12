Contact Us
Breaking News: Chlorine Gas Leak Contained At Fair Lawn Water Treatment Plant
Bergen County Man Fatally Struck Fleeing Crash On Manhattan's FDR Drive: Police

Cecilia Levine
The crash occurred on FDR Drive near the 96th Street exit, police said. Photo Credit: Wikipedia

A 50-year-old Bergen County man was fatally struck attempting to flee the scene of an accident by running across Manhattan's FDR Drive early Saturday morning, authorities said.

Heward Velez of Moonachie side-swiped a Jeep in his Honda Civic near the 96th Street exit before taking off on foot across the busy highway -- when he was hit by a Cadillac SUV at approximately 5 a.m., the NYPD said,

Velez and the other driver pulled over to the shoulder when Velez attempted to cross the median to the southbound lanes, authorities said. That's when the SUV hit Velez, who was pronounced dead at Metropolitan Hospital, police said.

