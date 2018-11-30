Bergen County TCNJ Student Among 8 Hospitalized In Weekend Overnight Crash

A 21-year-old man from Midland Park was among eight people being treated for injuries -- six in critical condition -- following a weekend crash in Ewing, according to multiple reports.

Ryan Moore, a senior marketing major at the college, and four of his peers sustained multiple lacerations, concussions, a ruptured bladder and other injuries in the early-morning Sunday accident, TCNJ student newspaper citing a Ewing police report.

Preliminary reports suggested on car crossed the center line, hitting the other head-on.

Police identified the other injured students as:

Danielle DeFlores, 21, an open options major from Brick

Matthew DeGenova, 21, an accounting major from Wall Township

Anthony Galante, 19, a finance major from North Bellmore, New York

Michael Sot, 20, a math major from Clark

More than $18,000 had been raised on a GoFundMe for Moore's family as of Monday morning.

