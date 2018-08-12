Bergen Has Most West Nile Positive Mosquitos In New Jersey, Passaic Has None

The first human case of West Nile virus in New Jersey was recently reported recently in Monmouth County and two other suspected cases are being investigated, according to the health department's most recent surveillance report .

Of the 284 pools that tested positive for WNV in New Jersey, 57 came from Bergen County -- making it the area with the highest number of WNV-positive mosquitos. Passaic is the only county whose mosquito pools did not test positive for WNV.

This year's number is 48 percent higher than the cumulative number of positive pools at week 31 in 2017.

Most people who contract WNV (80 percent) will not show symptoms, the CDC reports. The virus is carried by injected mosquitos which can transmit to humans, birds and animals.

