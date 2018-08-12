Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

news

Bergen Has Most West Nile Positive Mosquitos In New Jersey, Passaic Has None

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
The first human case of West Nile virus in New Jersey was recently reported recently in Monmouth County and two other suspected cases are being investigated, according to in the health department's most recent surveillance report.
The first human case of West Nile virus in New Jersey was recently reported recently in Monmouth County and two other suspected cases are being investigated, according to in the health department's most recent surveillance report. Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The first human case of West Nile virus in New Jersey was recently reported recently in Monmouth County and two other suspected cases are being investigated, according to the health department's most recent surveillance report .

Of the 284 pools that tested positive for WNV in New Jersey, 57 came from Bergen County -- making it the area with the highest number of WNV-positive mosquitos. Passaic is the only county whose mosquito pools did not test positive for WNV.

This year's number is 48 percent higher than the cumulative number of positive pools at week 31 in 2017.

Most people who contract WNV (80 percent) will not show symptoms, the CDC reports. The virus is carried by injected mosquitos which can transmit to humans, birds and animals.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.