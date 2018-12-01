Contact Us
news

Charges Upgraded For Motorist Who Killed Designated Driver, 20, Injured Midland Park Couple

Michael Sot, 20, was a designated driver shuttling five friends home when his vehicle was struck head on by a 22-year-old man. Photo Credit: GOFUNDME

Charges were upgraded against a West Windsor man following the death of a 20-year-old designated driver whose car was struck as he took a group of college students -- including a Midland Park couple -- to an off-campus weekend event in Mercer County.

Michael Sot, 20 of Clark, was behind the wheel when a 2018 Kia driven by 22-year-old David Lamar V veered into oncoming traffic in Ewing and slammed into his 2007 Dodge Charger just after 2 a.m. Sunday, authorities said.

Lamar, who is now charged with vehicular homicide, among other counts, was impaired at the time, the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office said, without elaborating.

Midland Park's Ryan Moore and Jenna Passero were among the five passengers in the car with Sot, a sophomore math major at The College of New Jersey, according to a GoFundMe campaign launched for his family.

More than $25,000 had been raised for Passero and Moore's families as of Tuesday on a separate GoFundMe page.

Sot's brother, Jon, sent out a heartbreaking tweet following his brother's death.

Rest easy Mike. I will make you proud. I love you more than you’ll ever know. See you soon ❤️

