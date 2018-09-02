Dog Left To Die In Sweltering North Jersey Apartment

No food. No water. No strength to move from her own waste -- a dog was left to die in a Paterson apartment in more than 100 degree temperatures.

The emaciated pit bull was found Wednesday tied up in the basement of an apartment complex on North 3rd Street after a concerned citizen reported the dog was in the basement Paterson Chief Animal Control Officer John DeCando told local media outlets.

Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge rescued the dog -- now named Phoenix -- and rushed her to the Oradell Animal Hospital.

"This poor innocent dog can’t move," the rescue said. "She can’t even lift her head. Only her eyes are moving, and they tell a heart shattering story. She is caked in filth with sores all over her body."

CLICK HERE TO DONATE.

