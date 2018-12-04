Contact Us
E.Coli Outbreak: 4 Bergen County Residents Infected

Cecilia Levine
Don't eat the lettuce.
Don't eat the lettuce. Photo Credit: Twitter

Four people in Bergen County accounted for the 11 in New Jersey recently sickened by E.coli in the ongoing national outbreak.

Federal officials on Thursday renewed their warning to avoid eating romaine lettuce from the central coasting region of northern and central California.

Health officials did not say where the products were purchased from.

One person from each of the following counties were also sickened: Morris, Ocean, Sussex, Union, Mercer, Essex and Hudson.

More than 50 people in the U.S. have been infected since the outbreak, with the first illness reported Oct. 5. No deaths have been reported.

