Emaciated North Jersey Dog Left For Dead Shows Signs Of Improvement, Rescue Says

A dog who was left for dead in a sweltering North Jersey apartment last week is showing signs of improvement.

Phoenix -- who was found last week chained up in the basement of a Paterson apartment complex with no food or water -- held her head up for the very first time on Saturday, RBARI officials said.

"Those beautiful eyes were shining even brighter today, and some of Phoenix’s bandages, which protect the deep pressure sores on her legs have been removed," the rescue said in a Facebook post.

"Perhaps the best news of all...is that Phoenix is learning to trust, more and more each day. This once terrified little soul, who wouldn’t allow anyone to touch her, is now leaning on her new friends for affection."

Phoenix was only able to move her eyes when she was rescued last Wednesday after a concerned citizen alerted authorities that she was in the basement of a North 3rd Street apartment complex.

The rescue is hopeful that she will make a full recovery.

"While Phoenix is still too weak to stand, these other improvements are so monumental," RBARI said. "We are so proud of this brave little survivor."

