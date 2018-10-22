Contact Us
Former Dumont Employees Sue Borough, Councilman

Cecilia Levine
Dumont Borough Hall
Dumont Borough Hall Photo Credit: Google Maps

A Dumont councilman and the borough itself are facing a lawsuit from four current or former municipal employees, NorthJersey.com reports .

The suit was filed in Bergen County Superior Court earlier this month by David Corrigan and alleges political retaliation and discrimination, the article says.

The four employees last year were penalized after an investigation into unauthorized overtime and are now claiming the borough's charges against them were false, according to NorthJersey.com.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL STORY.

