'House Of Cards' North Jersey Car Dealership's Ex-NFL Owners Face Lawsuit

A car dealership group with a North Jersey location described in court as a "house of cards" facing accusations of missing vehicles and improper sales in a lawsuit.

Filed last month by Hyundai and Nissan, the suits allege that the trio of owners who run Englewood Cliffs Cadillac on Sylvan Avenue and four other dealership stores in Michigan and Pennsylvania sold hundreds of cars worth more than $10.5 million out of trust -- with nearly 100 missing, Automotive News reports .

As a result, cars were repossessed and two stores have closed, the article says.

The owners are listed as former NFL linebackers Jessie Armstead and Antonio Pearce, and with auto retail veteran Michael Saporito, Automotive News reports.

Audits by Hyundai Capital America showed discrepancies at Pennsylvania stores in July, which led to problems at the Michigan locations showing nearly 400 financed vehicles that were unable to be located, the article says.

