ID Released For Man Arrested In Connection With Mail Bombs Sent To Political Figures

The man arrested Friday morning in his home state of Florida in connection with the series of pipe bombs sent to political and government officials has been identified.

Cesar Sayoc Jr., 56, of Aventura, Florida, is in federal custody after at least 12 packages containing the devices were sent to prominent Democrats and critics of President Trump.

A white van with numerous stickers on both sides and on the back was also seized in connection with the arrest in Plantation, Florida in Broward County, near Fort Lauderdale. MSNBC also reported a picture of President Trump and numerous bumper stickers supporting him were also seen on the van, along with a presidential seal and a photo of Hillary Clinton shouting with a target over her face.

A Department of Justice spokeswoman confirmed the arrest. A complaint is expected to be filed by the Southern District of New York, meaning the man will face charges in Manhattan. NYPD officers are also on the scene in Florida.

A DOJ press conference providing details is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Friday.

Sayoc, a registered Republican, has a "significant" criminal history dating back to the 1990s and connections to the New York area, according to NBC News.

The latest packages intercepted came Friday morning: to New Jersey U.S. Sen. Cory Booker and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper in Manhattan.

The first pipe bomb that was received came Monday in Northern Westchester at the Katonah home of billionaire business magnate and political activist George Soros.

Overnight, a package sent to a home just miles away, the Chappaqua estate of Bill and Hillary Clinton, was intercepted.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.