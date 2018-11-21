Kosher Deli, Rite Aid Among North Jersey Locations Exposed To Measles

A person who was exposed to the measles in Ocean County possibly brought the highly contagious illness to North Jersey, the New Jersey Health Department said.

The three places in Passaic County visited by the local resident on November 17 and 18 are:

Passaic Chill Youth Drop In Center, 217 Brook Ave., Passaic on Nov. 17 between 8:30 p.m. and midnight

Junior’s Kosher Deli, 215 Main Ave., Passaic, on Nov. 18 between 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Rite Aid, 78 Main Ave., Passaic on Nov. 18 between 8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

The Passaic County exposure is associated with the outbreak in Ocean County, in which a 15th infected person was confirmed with Friday.

Symptoms include rash, high fever, cough, runny nose and red, watery eyes. Measles can cause serious complications such as pneumonia and encephalitis (swelling of the brain), and is easily spread through the air when someone coughs or sneezes. People can also get sick when they come in contact with mucus or saliva from an infected person.

Click here for the NJDOH Measles Page.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.