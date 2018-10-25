Lawsuit: Bergen Sheriff Candidate Says Murphy Should Fill Post

Bergen County Sheriff candidate and Saddle Brook police chief Robert Kugler has filed a lawsuit against the county clerk in which he says Tuesday's election should be ruled invalid.

The suit maintains that since former Sheriff Michael Saudino resigned within 37 days of the next election, Gov. Phil Murphy should have filled the position.

The suit also says that Bergen County Clerk John Hogan created unnecessary gaps between candidates' names on the physical ballot -- causing confusion and bias. It also says that Hogan did not hold a public drawing for the ballot, a violation of New Jersey law.

“I have seen way too many irregularities in the hurried processes for nomination and election of the next Bergen County Sheriff," said Kugler, an independent candidate.

"This initiative is designed to preserve fundamental fairness and freedoms for future candidates and elections for public office, and especially for public safety offices such as Sheriff, there’s way too much at stake for the public safety of the nearly one million people of Bergen County if I don’t."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.