Breaking News: 7th Child Confirmed Dead In North Jersey Adenovirus Outbreak
Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Will Ring In New Year In Prison

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino
Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino

The Situation will be ringing in the new year in prison.

A New Jersey federal judge Monday ruled that Mike Sorrentino, who continues to star in the "Jersey Shore" revival on MTV, has until Jan. 15 to report to prison, Page Six reports .

The reality television personality was sentenced earlier this month to eight months in federal prison, and his brother, Marc, two years for ducking taxes on what authorities said was nearly $9 million in income from promotional gigs -- while claiming pricey clothing, high-end cars and personal grooming as business expenses.

It is unclear where he will be incarcerated.

His wedding date with fiancé Lauren Pesce is set for Nov. 1 -- somewhere in North Jersey.

