Mystery Outbreak: At Least 3 Cases Of Polio-Type Disease Confirmed In New Jersey

Health officials say a virus that in rare cases causes a polio-like condition has been reported in various states around the country. Video Credit: Associated Press

New Jersey accounts for three confirmed and three suspected cases of a rare polio-like illness that has been affecting children across the U.S. this week, state and federal officials said.

Of the 127 acute flaccid myelitis (AFM) cases reported to the CDC, 62 are confirmed and the rest are under investigation, reports say.

AFM starts out with symptoms similar to a common cold, but it could cause paralysis. The average age of those diagnosed is 4 years old.

It's unclear what's causing the outbreak, which can develop after a viral infection, environmental toxins, and genetic disorders.

AFM affects a person’s nervous system, specifically the spinal cord, causing weakness in one or more limbs.

CLICK HERE FOR WEEKLY UPDATES FROM THE CDC.

Get the news you need to know on the go.

