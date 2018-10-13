Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: ICE Slaps Detainer On Ecuadoran National Charged With Having Sex With Palisades Park Pre-Teen
news

New List Of Abusive Priests Names Ex-North Jersey Catholic School Admin

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Paterson Diocesan Center
Paterson Diocesan Center Photo Credit: Google Maps

The Catholic Archdiocese of Washington named a former North Jersey Catholic high school vice principal on its recent list of priests released Monday who are "credibly accused" of sexually abusing minors since 1948.

Monsignor Ronald Tully left the Augustinian order in 1970 to become a priest of Diocese of Paterson.

In 2015, a woman reached a settlement with the Paterson Roman Catholic Diocese over claims that Tully had fondled her 20 times while a 16-year-old student at Pope Pius XII Regional High School in Passaic County.

Tully was placed on leave in 2004, before the abuse was reported to the Archdiocese of Washington in 2011.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.