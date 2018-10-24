No Relief From Adenovirus Outbreak At North Jersey Facility: 4 More Cases Confirmed

Four more children at a North Jersey facility have been diagnosed with the same virus that killed seven other residents, state officials announced Friday.

The most recent confirmed cases at the Wanaque Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation bring the total number up to 23, the state's health department said.

The residents who have gotten sick are medically fragile children in the ventilator unit with compromised immune systems, and all fell ill before Oct. 22 -- the most recent date of onset illness.

The facility has barred new admissions for the duration of the outbreak, which began Sept. 26, and established a 24/7 hotline Thursday for families affected, officials said.

An investigation is ongoing which means there is a possibility that more diagnoses are to come, the department said. In the meantime, a Department of Health Communicable Disease Service staff member is on site at the facility and monitoring the outbreak.

