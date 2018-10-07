North Arlington Mayor Joseph Bianchi, 77, Dies

North Arlington Mayor Joseph Bianchi has died, authorities confirmed Wednesday. "His cancer came back and nobody knew," a colleague told Daily Voice.

Bianchi, a 77-year-old Republican who was seeking re-election to a second term in November, owned Pal Joey’s Barber Shop for nearly 55 years.

He was a lifelong borough resident, a 26-year borough firefighter, president of Hose Company #1 for four years and, at the time of his death, the department's financial secretary.

Bianchi was among the 9/11 Ground Zero responders.

He also served on the planning and zoning boards -- including as planning board chairman for 10 years and zoning board chair for three. He was a member of UNICO, serving as president in 1986 and 1992 and of the North Arlington Rotary, serving as president in 1996.

Bianchi served in the U.S. Army, receiving his honorable discharge in 1960.

He leaves his wife of 42 years, Catherine, three children and eight grandchildren.

