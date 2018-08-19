North Jersey College Couple Suffer Broken Necks, Legs After Being Struck By Vehicle In Florida

A 28-year-old Cliffside Park college student and his girlfriend are facing a long road to recovery after being struck by a vehicle while crossing the street in Florida earlier this month.

Joseph "Joey" Finnegan was transported to the hospital in serious condition with a multitude of broken bones, as was his girlfriend Kristina Dennis of Fair Lawn , who suffered a fractured neck and injured hip that requires surgery.

More than $13,000 had been raised on a GoFundMe for Finnegan -- attending film school at Full Sail University -- as of Monday evening.

"Anyone who knows our brother, Joey, knows that he is one of the sweetest people you will ever meet," said Erin Finnegan Ramirez, who created the page.

"He is incredibly dedicated to his friends and family, and would do anything for them. These injuries will certainly be a major set-back for him, physically, mentally, and financially."

More than $7,400 had been raised for Dennis as of Monday evening.

CLICK HERE FOR FINNEGAN'S CAMPAIGN.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.