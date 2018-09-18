Paterson Bus Driver Charged With DUI After Hitting Traffic Poles, 5 Cars With Child On Board

A 52-year-old Paterson man was charged with driving under the influence in East Orange after crashing the school bus he was operating, authorities said.

Wayne Carmichael had a child and bus aide on board when he slammed into five cars, two traffic poles and fire hydrant in Orange and East Orange Tuesday morning, police told RLS Media.

Occupants in one "severely-damaged" vehicle that was struck by the bus were transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries, the article says.

Carmichael was also charged with endangering the welfare of a child, Essex County Prosecutor's Office spokesperson Kathy Carter told NJ.com.

