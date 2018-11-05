RANKINGS: These Are The Safest Hospitals In North Jersey

More than half of New Jersey's hospitals earned an "A" on Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade's latest report , making it the state with the highest percentage of top scores in America.

The biannual ranking says that 56.72 percent of the state's hospitals earned A's -- 38 of the 67 that submitted their quality and safety data, up from 33 percent in Spring 2018.

Leapfrog's safety grade uses 28 measures -- all currently in use by national measurement and reporting programs -- to produce a single letter representing a hospital’s overall performance in keeping patients safe from preventable harm and medical errors.

Here's how hospitals Bergen and Passaic counties ranked:

Hackensack University Medical Center: A

St. Joseph's University Medical Center, Paterson: A

St. Mary's General Hospital, Passaic: A

The Valley Hospital: A

Englewood Hospital and Medical Center: B

Holy Name Medical Center: B

Hackensack University Medical Center at Pascack Valley, Westwood: C

St. Joseph's Wayne Medical Center: C

CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL LIST.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.