RECALL: 212 Pounds Of Meat, Veggies Shipped To New Jersey

Cecilia Levine
Buddy's Kitchen is located in Minnesota. Photo Credit: Buddy's Kitchen TWITTER

More than 212 pounds of ready-to-eat meat products with vegetables shipped to New Jersey are being recalled due to possible listeria and salmonella contamination, authorities said.

Buddy's Kitchen Inc. of Minnesota produced the pork and chicken meals between October 2017 and 2018, which were shipped to several states including New Jersey, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said in a release.

The number "P-4226" is located inside of the products' USDA mark of inspection.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

