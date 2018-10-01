RWJBarnabas' Davis Accused Of Covering Up Offensive Facebook Comment Before Apologizing

RWJBarnabas Health Executive Vice President and Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Michellene Davis is being accused of trying to cover up a racially-charged Facebook comment about gun violence before owning up to it with a public apology hours later.

The comment, posted Wednesday under a news article titled "Fair Lawn hires armed officers for all schools," read: "Who is going to train them not to shoot black children first???"

That night, Davis apparently posted on her Facebook page that she had been hacked and pleaded for others to accept "nothing new" from her account. Thursday morning, that post had been removed and instead, she posted an apology.

"I want to publicly apologize for an extremely insensitive and offensive comment posted on Facebook," she wrote. "My concern for the safety of the schoolchildren and gun violence led me to react to a headline without thinking.

"Having a late sister and other family in law enforcement I deeply respect the law enforcement community and appreciate their services and admire their sacrifice. To all law enforcement families, the community, and to my employer RWJBH I offer a sincere apology."

RWJBarnabas Health press secretary Ellen Green on Wednesday was not able to reach Davis, who she said was out of the country, and issued the following statement on behalf of the hospital: "Official social media outlets are the only statements that represent the views and policies of the organization."

Fair Lawn PBA President Luis Vasquez called Davis' apology a "step in the right direction."

"We are held to the highest standards and pride ourselves in our professionalism and our love for our community, especially our schools and children," he wrote.

Davis was named among the Top 25 Minority Executives in Healthcare by "Modern Healthcare" and is the first person of color to serve as an executive vice president in RWJBarnabas Health’s history.

Her role at RWJBarnabas Health is to help "direct the strategic policy decisions of the system and strengthens the system’s position with state and federal elected officials and agencies," the corporation's website says.

"Spearheaded by Ms. Davis, the system is prioritizing its mission to eliminate disparities, enhance equity and create social and physical environments that promote good health for our communities."

Davis in 2017 created the Social Impact and Community Investment Department (SICI), which effects change using a collective impact model, through which the system collaborates with traditional and non-traditional partners aimed at impacting the individual and the community.

